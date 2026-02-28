Wyatt Johnston News: Earns two more points Saturday

Johnston scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Johnston has four points over two games since play resumed following the Olympics. The 22-year-old got the Stars on the board in the second period and helped out on Jason Robertson's game-winning tally in overtime. Johnston is now at 32 goals this season, including 20 on the power play. He's earned 31 of his 63 points with the man advantage as well while tacking on 157 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. Johnston is on pace to top the 80-point mark for the first time in his four-year career.