Wyatt Johnston News: Extends point streak to five games

Johnston notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Johnston set up Thomas Harley's tally in the third period. The helper extended Johnston's point streak to five games (one goal, six assists). The 21-year-old also stayed on the top line Tuesday even with Roope Hintz (upper body) returning to the lineup, though they had similar ice time. For the season, Johnston has 37 points, 121 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 29 hits and 24 blocked shots over 47 appearances.