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Wyatt Johnston News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Johnston recorded a goal, an assist, four PIM, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Johnston built off the two-goal performance he had against the Flames on Tuesday with another strong showing here, breaking the deadlock for Dallas and later assisting on Mikko Rantanen's equalizer in the third period. Johnston has recorded two-point performances in three of his last five games and is up to 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in his 20 outings since the beginning of March.

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
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