Wyatt Johnston News: Goal streak at three games

Johnston scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Johnston has lit the lamp in three straight games and has a total of 10 goals and three assists over 13 contests in March. The 21-year-old center also matched his career high of 65 points with his tally Thursday, and he's got 10 games to set a new personal best. He's at 28 goals, 37 assists, 186 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 72 appearances in 2024-25 as he continues to be reliable anywhere in the lineup.