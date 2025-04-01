Fantasy Hockey
Wyatt Johnston headshot

Wyatt Johnston News: Goal streak reaches five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Johnston scored a goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Johnston has been on fire in recent games and has found the back of the net in five straight contests, a span in which he's attempted only nine shots. The 21-year-old center established a new career-high mark in points earlier this month, and he's up to 30 goals and 67 total points in 74 contests. He might set a new career-high mark in goals, currently at 32, if he remains this hot until the end of the regular season.

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
