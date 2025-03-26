Wyatt Johnston News: Lights lamp again Wednesday

Johnston scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Johnston has scored in consecutive contests and is up to nine goals and 12 points through 12 outings in March. The 21-year-old opened the scoring at 14:26 of the first period in this game. Johnston is a point back of his total in the 2023-24 regular season (65), earning 27 goals, 37 assists, 182 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 71 appearances this season.