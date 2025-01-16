Wyatt Johnston News: Logs helper in loss
Johnston had an assist, three shots on net and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Johnston picked up his second assist in as many games when he recorded the secondary helper on Jason Robertson's first-period strike. The top-line center has emerged from a cold start to the season -- just seven points through his first 17 outings -- and has 25 points over the last 27 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now