Wyatt Johnston News: Nets goal in Monday's loss

Johnston scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Johnston has scored in back-to-back games and has eight goals and an assist over his last 12 outings. The 21-year-old's tally brought the Stars back within a goal after the Red Wings scored three times in the first half of the third period. Johnston has produced a career year across the board with personal-best totals in goals (33), assists (38) and points (71) while adding 200 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 81 outings.