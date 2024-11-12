Wyatt Johnston News: Nets power-play marker

Johnston scored a power-play goal on eight shots in Monday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.

Johnston started the season on a five-game point streak, but this was just his second point over the last nine contests. The 21-year-old has seven points, 38 shots on net, nine hits and nine blocked shots over 14 appearances. He was on the third line with Jamie Benn and Logan Stankoven in this game, though Johnston has also found success when playing on the top line. Given his recent slump, Johnston is an excellent buy-low candidate.