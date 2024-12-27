Wyatt Johnston News: One of each in overtime loss

Johnston scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Johnston earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 20. While he hasn't been dominant on offense, he has been steady, logging five goals and 10 assists over his last 17 outings while going no more than two games without a point. For the season, the 21-year-old has 22 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances.