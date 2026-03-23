Wyatt Johnston News: Picks up power-play goal
Johnston tallied a power-play goal and put two shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Vegas.
Johnston got back on the scoresheet in Sunday's game with his power-play goal midway through the first period. Overall, the 22-year-old center has 38 goals, 75 points, 181 shots on net, 41 hits and 49 blocked shots across 70 games this season. While he's already passed his career high in goals, points and blocked shots, Johnston is also on pace to set a new career high in assists. The young star has taken another step forward this season and remains an elite fantasy option for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.
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