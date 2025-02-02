Wyatt Johnston News: Plays big role in win

Johnston scored a power-play goal on eight shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was the third time Johnston has had at least eight shots in a game this season. His tally tied the contest at 3-3 in the second period, and he also set up the second of Evgenii Dadonov's goals in the third to help the Stars get the win. Johnston is absolutely rolling right now with five goals and 10 assists over his last 10 outings. The 21-year-old has a total of 15 goals, 30 helpers, 12 power-play points, 139 shots and a plus-13 rating through 52 appearances.