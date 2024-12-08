Wyatt Johnston News: Pots shorthanded goal

Johnston scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Johnston's goal came on a turnover by the Flames at their own blue line just after a 4-on-4 situation turned into a Calgary power play. Johnston stole the puck off Nazem Kadri, then danced around Rasmus Andersson to put the Stars on the board at 4:26 of the first period. With four goals and six assists over his last 10 games, Johnston is finding consistency in a top-line role once again. He's up to six tallies, 17 points, 72 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances this season.