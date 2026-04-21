Wyatt Johnston News: Pots two goals Monday
Johnston scored two goals, including an empty-netter on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Johnston broke the deadlock for the Stars midway through the first period with a slap shot, and he'd later close out the scoring in the final minute when Minnesota was pushing for a late equalizer to send the game to overtime. Johnston had 45 goals and 86 points in 82 regular-season contests, and he's backing that up in the playoffs with three points (two goals, an assist) in his first two postseason contests.
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