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Wyatt Johnston News: Pots two goals Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Johnston scored two goals, including an empty-netter on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Johnston broke the deadlock for the Stars midway through the first period with a slap shot, and he'd later close out the scoring in the final minute when Minnesota was pushing for a late equalizer to send the game to overtime. Johnston had 45 goals and 86 points in 82 regular-season contests, and he's backing that up in the playoffs with three points (two goals, an assist) in his first two postseason contests.

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
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