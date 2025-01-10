Fantasy Hockey
Wyatt Johnston headshot

Wyatt Johnston News: Puts away 10th goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:23am

Johnston scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Johnston stretched the Stars' lead to 3-0 in the second period. The offensive side of Johnston's stat line is all round numbers -- he has 10 goals and 20 assists over 40 contests this season, including 13 points over his last 11 games. The 21-year-old forward has added 111 shots on net, seven power-play points and a plus-8 rating while consistently seeing top-six minutes.

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
