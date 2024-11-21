Fantasy Hockey
Wyatt Johnston News: Scores, assists in win over Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Johnston had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Johnston enjoyed an excellent start to the season and cracked the scoresheet in his first five appearances, but he's cooled off since then. This was his first multi-point outing of the campaign, and if excluding that five-game stretch at the beginning of the season, he only has four points (two goals, two assists) in 13 contests. Given that Johnston had 65 points in 82 regular-season outings in 2023-24, this is not the kind of start nor he or fantasy managers were waiting for.

