Wyatt Johnston News: Scores in sixth straight game

Johnston scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Johnston is getting to be automatic -- this was his sixth straight game with a goal, and he even did it without regular linemate Jamie Benn (undisclosed). The pace is unsustainable, as Johnston has just 10 shots on net during the streak, but it's nonetheless an impressive run for the 21-year-old. He's up to 31 goals (one shy of his career high), 68 points, 190 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 75 outings this season.