Wyatt Johnston News: Scores on early power play

Johnston scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Johnston ended a four-game stretch in which he was limited to one assist. The 21-year-old had posted a six-game goal streak prior to his recent downturn, which coincides with the Stars' five-game losing streak. Johnston is still having a fantastic year with 32 goals (matching his career high), 70 points, 25 power-play points, 197 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 80 appearances.