Wyatt Johnston News: Sets career high in points

Johnston scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Johnston's goal streak is up to four games after he added an insurance tally in the third period. The 21-year-old also set a career high in points at 66 (29 goals, 37 helpers), surpassing his total from 2023-24. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most consistently impressive players on a Stars team that's hardly lacking in talent. He's added 188 shots on net, 40 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 73 appearances this season.