Wyatt Johnston News: Sets career high in points

Johnston scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Johnston has four multi-point efforts over his last six games, earning four goals and six assists in that span. He was notably quiet on the power play Saturday, but that didn't stop him from putting in another strong performance. For the season, the 22-year-old has career highs in goals (36) and points (73) while adding 170 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 37 hits, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 66 appearances.