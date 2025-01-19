Wyatt Johnston News: Tallies in win

Johnston scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Johnston is up to a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists). The 21-year-old provided an insurance goal in the third period just a couple of minutes after Marco Kasper got the Red Wings on the board. For the season, Johnston has 11 goals, 36 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 46 appearances while functioning in a top-six role a majority of the time.