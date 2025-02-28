Wyatt Johnston News: Tallies on power play

Johnston scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Johnston had a bit of a mixed performance, but he was able to extend his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). His tally stretched the Stars' lead to 4-1 in the second period. The 21-year-old is up to 18 goals, 34 helpers, 16 power-play points, 159 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 59 appearances. His goal-scoring hasn't been at the same level as last year's 32-goal regular season, but he's on track to surpass the 65 points he put up over 82 contests in 2023-24.