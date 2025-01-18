Fantasy Hockey
Wyatt Johnston

Wyatt Johnston News: Three-game, five-assist streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 11:00pm

Johnston delivered three assists Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Colorado.

His slowish start is behind him. Johnston has 16 points, including 12 assists, in his last 15 games after starting with 19 points in his first 30 contests. Most recently, he's also put up five assists over his last three games. Johnston's 8.3 shooting percentage is well below his 14.9 percent average over his previous two seasons. Expect to see a few more goals going forward (he has just 10 over 45 outings this season).

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars

