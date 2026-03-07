Wyatt Johnston News: Two points in shootout loss

Johnston scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Johnston picked up his fourth multi-point effort in his last five games. The 22-year-old has earned a power-play point in four of those games as well. Johnston is up to a career-high 34 goals with 33 assists, 163 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 62 appearances this season. He should get a continued look on the top line since Roope Hintz (lower body) is out indefinitely after getting hurt Friday.