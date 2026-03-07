Wyatt Johnston News: Two points in shootout loss
Johnston scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Johnston picked up his fourth multi-point effort in his last five games. The 22-year-old has earned a power-play point in four of those games as well. Johnston is up to a career-high 34 goals with 33 assists, 163 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 62 appearances this season. He should get a continued look on the top line since Roope Hintz (lower body) is out indefinitely after getting hurt Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Johnston See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 25 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 25 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Under-the-Radar Pickups5 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Johnston See More