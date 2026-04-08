Wyatt Johnston News: Wins game for Dallas in OT
Johnston scored two goals, including one on the power play, while adding five shots, two hits, a blocked shot and an even rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Johnston pulled one back in the third period when the Stars were down 3-1 with a snap shot, and he came through on overtime with the game-winner on a backhander at the 3:39 mark while the Stars had the man advantage. Johnston has been the league's best power-play sniper in 2025-26. Out of the 43 goals he's scored this season, a whopping 26 have come with the man advantage, leading the NHL in that regard by a sizable margin. The 22-year-old forward has a career-high 82 points this season and has already established career-best marks on both goals (43) and assists (39).
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