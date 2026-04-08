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Wyatt Johnston News: Wins game for Dallas in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Johnston scored two goals, including one on the power play, while adding five shots, two hits, a blocked shot and an even rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Johnston pulled one back in the third period when the Stars were down 3-1 with a snap shot, and he came through on overtime with the game-winner on a backhander at the 3:39 mark while the Stars had the man advantage. Johnston has been the league's best power-play sniper in 2025-26. Out of the 43 goals he's scored this season, a whopping 26 have come with the man advantage, leading the NHL in that regard by a sizable margin. The 22-year-old forward has a career-high 82 points this season and has already established career-best marks on both goals (43) and assists (39).

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
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