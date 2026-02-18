Wyatt Kaiser Injury: Lands on injured reserve
Kaiser (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Feb. 4.
Kaiser suffered a lower-body injury just before the Olympic break, and the Blackhawks announced Tuesday that the 23-year-old won'y be available when the team resumes play in late February. While it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, he'll be eligible to be activated off injured reserve at any point, while Kevin Korchinski and Sam Rinzel were recalled by Chicago on Wednesday.
