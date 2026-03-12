Wyatt Kaiser Injury: Status uncertain after late exit
Kaiser (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Mammoth late in the third period, and his status for Saturday versus the Golden Knights is up in the air, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kaiser appeared to sustain an upper-body injury. Given how late it was in the game when he left, the lack of an update comes as no surprise. If he can't play Saturday, Ethan Del Mastro will draw into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Kaiser See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!18 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3041 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 696 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights171 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Frost AlertJanuary 20, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Kaiser See More