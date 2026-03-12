Wyatt Kaiser headshot

Wyatt Kaiser Injury: Status uncertain after late exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kaiser (upper body) left Thursday's game versus the Mammoth late in the third period, and his status for Saturday versus the Golden Knights is up in the air, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kaiser appeared to sustain an upper-body injury. Given how late it was in the game when he left, the lack of an update comes as no surprise. If he can't play Saturday, Ethan Del Mastro will draw into the lineup.

Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago Blackhawks
