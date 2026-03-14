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Wyatt Kaiser Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Kaiser (shoulder) won't play against Vegas on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Kaiser left Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah late and participated in Saturday's morning skate, but he will miss at least one game. However, it sounds like he could return to the lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday. Kaiser has five goals, 12 points, 60 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 37 hits in 61 appearances this season.

Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago Blackhawks
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