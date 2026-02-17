Wyatt Kaiser headshot

Wyatt Kaiser Injury: Won't be ready following break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Kaiser (lower body) won't play against Nashville on Feb. 26, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com on Tuesday.

Kaiser will need additional time following the Olympic break to recover after being injured in a 4-0 loss to Columbus on Feb. 4. He has earned five goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and 36 hits across 57 appearances this season.

Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
