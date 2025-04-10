Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wyatt Kaiser headshot

Wyatt Kaiser Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Kaiser (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Boston, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Kaiser didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate due to an illness, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. Connor Murphy (illness) will also be sidelined, so Ethan Del Mastro and Louis Crevier will enter the lineup. Kaiser should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against Winnipeg.

Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now