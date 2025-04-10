Wyatt Kaiser Injury: Won't play Thursday

Kaiser (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Boston, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Kaiser didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate due to an illness, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. Connor Murphy (illness) will also be sidelined, so Ethan Del Mastro and Louis Crevier will enter the lineup. Kaiser should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against Winnipeg.