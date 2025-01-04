Wyatt Kaiser News: Chips in with assist
Kaiser logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
This was Kaiser's first action since he was recalled from AHL Rockford on Sunday. The 22-year-old defenseman filled in for Connor Murphy (groin) in Friday's contest. Kaiser has two helpers, 33 shots on net, 33 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 29 appearances. He's not guaranteed to stick in the NHL once the Blackhawks' defense gets back to full health.
