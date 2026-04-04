Wyatt Kaiser News: Dishes pair of assists
Kaiser notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Kaiser ended a seven-game point drought with this effort. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 71 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 44 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 72 appearances. Kaiser is seeing steady top-four minutes late in the year, though he is trending toward more of a shutdown role in the long run, as he's rarely given any power-play time.
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