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Wyatt Kaiser News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Kaiser notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kaiser ended a seven-game point drought with this effort. The 23-year-old defenseman is up to 16 points, 71 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 44 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 72 appearances. Kaiser is seeing steady top-four minutes late in the year, though he is trending toward more of a shutdown role in the long run, as he's rarely given any power-play time.

Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago Blackhawks
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