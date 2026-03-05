Wyatt Kaiser headshot

Wyatt Kaiser News: Good for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kaiser (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday against Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

The defenseman missed four games with the injury, suffered in the Blackhawks' final game before the Olympic break Feb. 4. He has five goals and seven assists over 57 games this season. Ethan Del Mastro is expected to come out of the lineup for Kaiser.

Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Kaiser See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Kaiser See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Michael Finewax
34 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
89 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
164 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Frost Alert
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Frost Alert
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
January 20, 2025