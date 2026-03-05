Wyatt Kaiser News: Good to go for Friday
Kaiser (lower body) will return to the lineup Friday against Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
The defenseman missed four games due to his lower-body injury, suffered in the Blackhawks' final game before the Olympic break Feb. 4. He has five goals and seven assists over 57 games this season. Ethan Del Mastro is expected to come out of the lineup for Kaiser.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Kaiser See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!11 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3034 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, December 689 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights164 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Frost AlertJanuary 20, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Kaiser See More