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Wyatt Kaiser News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Kaiser (shoulder) will return to the lineup against Minnesota on Tuesday, according to CHGO Blackhawks.

Kaiser is poised to return to a second-pairing role after sitting out Saturday's 4-0 loss to Vegas. He has accounted for five goals, 12 points, 60 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 37 hits in 61 appearances this season.

Wyatt Kaiser
Chicago Blackhawks
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