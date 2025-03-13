Wyatt Kaiser News: Hands out helper

Kaiser logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Kaiser has two goals and an assist over seven contests since he rejoined the NHL roster following a month-plus with AHL Rockford. The 22-year-old defenseman is currently handling a top-four role, though minutes are distributed pretty evenly on a blue line that features four younger players. Kaiser is up to six points, 52 shots on net, 42 hits, 74 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 42 appearances this season.