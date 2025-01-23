Fantasy Hockey
Wyatt Kaiser News: Heads to minors

Published on January 23, 2025

Kaiser was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Kaiser has a goal and three points in 35 appearances with the Blackhawks in 2024-25. It's possible Kaiser will be recalled ahead of Friday's tilt, but Chicago still has seven healthy defensemen on its active roster, so it wouldn't be shocking if the 22-year-old blueliner ends up being in the minors for a significant stretch of time.

