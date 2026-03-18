Wyatt Kaiser News: Nabs helper in return

Kaiser posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Kaiser missed one game due to a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old was on the second pairing as the Blackhawks went full youth movement on the blue line by scratching veteran Matt Grzelcyk. Kaiser has earned 13 points, 60 shots on net, 38 hits, 54 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 62 appearances this season and should be in the lineup regularly for the remainder of the campaign.