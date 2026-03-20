Wyatt Kaiser News: Nets lone goal in loss
Kaiser scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Kaiser led the Blackhawks with 21:38 of ice time in this contest. He has two points over his last three games and continues to grow into a more significant top-four role late in the campaign. The 23-year-old blueliner has picked up six goals, 14 points, 65 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 39 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 64 appearances this season, showing modest growth on offense after his eight-point effort in 57 outings a year ago.
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