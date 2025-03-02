Wyatt Kaiser News: Pots goal Saturday

Kaiser scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Kaiser earned his first NHL point since Jan. 5, though he spent the bulk of the last two months in the minors. The 22-year-old defenseman is likely to get a chance to stick in the lineup following Saturday's trade that sent Seth Jones to the Panthers, opening a spot on the Blackhawks' blue line. Kaiser has two goals, two assists, 45 shots on net, 37 hits, 65 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 36 appearances with Chicago this season, though he still needs to work on keeping his performance steady on a game-to-game basis.