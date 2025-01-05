Wyatt Kaiser News: Scores first career NHL goal Sunday

Kaiser potted his first career NHL goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

It took 71 career NHL games, but Kaiser finally got his first marker after being set up by Frank Nazar late in the second period. Kaiser has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games after not being in the lineup for Chicago's prior five contests. The 22-year-old could be sent to AHL Rockford when Alec Martinez (neck) and Connor Murphy (groin) are ready to return, but Kaiser seems to be making strides in his third NHL season -- he's currently skating with Seth Jones on the top pairing. Through 30 appearances in 2024-25, Kaiser has contributed one goal and two helpers while averaging 17:37 of ice time.