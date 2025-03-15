Wyatt Kaiser News: Scores in loss

Kaiser scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Kaiser has three goals and an assist over eight outings in March. The 22-year-old looks to be getting comfortable in a top-four role in the NHL now, though he's not seeing much power-play usage. For the season, he's contributed four goals, seven points, 54 shots on net, 42 hits, 75 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 43 appearances.