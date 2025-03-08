Wyatt Kaiser News: Tallies in overtime win

Kaiser scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Kaiser has two goals through four games in March. The 22-year-old blueliner tied this contest at 1-1 with his second-period tally. For the season, he's at five points, 48 shots on net, 42 hits, 69 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while seeing bottom-four minutes. Kaiser was not assigned to AHL Rockford in a paper move for AHL playoff eligibility Friday, so it looks like he's here to stay in the NHL, at least through the end of 2024-25. He offers little scoring upside for fantasy.