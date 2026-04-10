Xavier Bourgault News: Hat trick for Belleville

Bourgault scored three goals in AHL Belleville's 7-6 overtime win over Laval on Friday.

Bourgault has five goals over his last three games. The 23-year-old forward has broken out to the tune of 23 goals, 54 points, 174 shots on net and a minus-15 rating with Belleville in his fourth AHL campaign. He's looked good in most areas but clearly still has some more to prove to get another NHL look after making two appearances with Ottawa earlier this season.