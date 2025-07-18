Xavier Bourgault News: Re-signs with Sens

Bourgault has signed a one-year, two-way contract to remain with the Senators, PuckPedia reports.

Bourgault has yet to make an appearance in the NHL in his career, but the 22-year-old has done well at the AHL level. Last season, he finished with 12 goals and 14 assists in 61 games with AHL Belleville, his first full season in the Senators organization after being traded from Edmonton last offseason. Bourgault will likely remain in the AHL to start next season, but should be in the mix for a call-up should the situation call for one.