Xavier Bourgault News: Scores pair of goals Friday

Bourgault scored two goals in AHL Belleville's 5-2 win over Rochester on Friday.

Bourgault is up to 20 goals and 51 points over 64 appearances, all of which are career-best markers for the 23-year-old. He had been limited to three helpers over his last five outings. Bourgault's breakout in the AHL this year should give him some momentum to compete for NHL time in 2026-27.