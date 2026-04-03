Xavier Bourgault headshot

Xavier Bourgault News: Scores pair of goals Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:45pm

Bourgault scored two goals in AHL Belleville's 5-2 win over Rochester on Friday.

Bourgault is up to 20 goals and 51 points over 64 appearances, all of which are career-best markers for the 23-year-old. He had been limited to three helpers over his last five outings. Bourgault's breakout in the AHL this year should give him some momentum to compete for NHL time in 2026-27.

Xavier Bourgault
Ottawa Senators
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