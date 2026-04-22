Yakov Trenin headshot

Yakov Trenin Injury: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Trenin (upper body) won't play in Game 3 versus the Stars on Wednesday.

Trenin will be out of action after sustaining the injury in Game 2 on Monday. The 29-year-old will be replaced by Nico Sturm for Game 3. Trenin's next chance to play is Saturday in Game 4.

Yakov Trenin
Minnesota Wild
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