Yakov Trenin Injury: Absent from lineup
Trenin (upper body) won't play in Game 3 versus the Stars on Wednesday.
Trenin will be out of action after sustaining the injury in Game 2 on Monday. The 29-year-old will be replaced by Nico Sturm for Game 3. Trenin's next chance to play is Saturday in Game 4.
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