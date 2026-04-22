Yakov Trenin Injury: Considered game-time decision
Trenin (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Stars.
Trenin sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's Game 2 against Dallas, and he'll be monitored in the hours leading up to Wednesday's puck drop before the Wild determine his status. If he's unable to suit up in Game 3, Robby Fabbri and Nico Sturm are candidates to enter the lineup.
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