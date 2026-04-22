Yakov Trenin headshot

Yakov Trenin Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Trenin (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3 against the Stars.

Trenin sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's Game 2 against Dallas, and he'll be monitored in the hours leading up to Wednesday's puck drop before the Wild determine his status. If he's unable to suit up in Game 3, Robby Fabbri and Nico Sturm are candidates to enter the lineup.

Yakov Trenin
Minnesota Wild
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