Yakov Trenin Injury: Hurt in Game 2 in Dallas

Trenin (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's Game 2 in Dallas.

Trenin was injured after getting hit by Colin Blackwell in the first period. The 29-year-old Trenin registered three hits in 3:02 of ice time before departing the game. The Wild have several depth options to replace the Russian forward in the lineup if he is unable to play in Game 3 in Minnesota on Wednesday.