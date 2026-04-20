Yakov Trenin headshot

Yakov Trenin Injury: Hurt in Game 2 in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Trenin (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's Game 2 in Dallas.

Trenin was injured after getting hit by Colin Blackwell in the first period. The 29-year-old Trenin registered three hits in 3:02 of ice time before departing the game. The Wild have several depth options to replace the Russian forward in the lineup if he is unable to play in Game 3 in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Yakov Trenin
Minnesota Wild
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