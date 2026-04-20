Yakov Trenin Injury: Hurt in Game 2 in Dallas
Trenin (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's Game 2 in Dallas.
Trenin was injured after getting hit by Colin Blackwell in the first period. The 29-year-old Trenin registered three hits in 3:02 of ice time before departing the game. The Wild have several depth options to replace the Russian forward in the lineup if he is unable to play in Game 3 in Minnesota on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yakov Trenin See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real21 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Trade Knight145 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 23149 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Celebrini A Star169 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Yakov Trenin See More