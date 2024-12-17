Fantasy Hockey
Yakov Trenin headshot

Yakov Trenin Injury: Questionable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Trenin (upper body) remains a doubt ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Florida, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Trenin was working in a non-contact jersey Tuesday but head coach John Hynes wasn't willing to rule him out for Wednesday's contest. If Trenin can't play, the Wild will have to either deploy seven defensemen or keep Devin Shore up in the NHL for a little longer -- assuming he clears waivers Tuesday.

Yakov Trenin
Minnesota Wild
